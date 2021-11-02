GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Police Department identified the suspect who was charged following a deadly shooting at Park at Sorrento Apartments on Tuesday night.
Officers said Thomas Deane Jenkins was charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime following the incident. According to the warrants, Jenkins allegedly admitted that he shot the victim when they entered the apartment that the two of them shared.
Jenkins is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.
Greenville County Coroner Park Evans identified the victim as 21-year-old Brandon Mitchell Edinger from Greenville, SC. Evans said an autopsy was preformed on Wednesday morning and they confirmed that Edinger died from a gunshot wound. They added that his dead was ruled a homicide.
Evans said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon, "Brandon Mitchell Edinger, a 21 year-old male was reportedly shot inside an apartment that he shared with one or more other individuals. Mr. Edinger was transported to the Emergency Department at Prisma Health - Greenville Memorial Hospital by EMS. He died at the hospital at 20:32."
Officers said they responded to the area for a possible shooting. When they arrived, officers located a victim inside an apartment who had sustained a gunshot wound.
According to officers, the victim was transported to the hospital, where they sadly passed away.
Officer said they detained a suspect following the incident, but the investigation is ongoing.
Earlier, The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that they were responding to the scene.
