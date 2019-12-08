GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police descended upon a local gas station Sunday night, setting up crime tape and bringing in forensic investigators.
While we reached out to GPD after receiving a tip on the scene, we have not yet heard back about what prompted the response at the Citgo gas station, located on Mauldin Road and S. Pleasantburg Drive.
Our photographer, however, captured crime tape, multiple cruisers, and a forensics truck on scene shortly before 10 p.m.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
