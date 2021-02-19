GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police have set up a scene in a part of the downtown area late Friday night.
FOX Carolina was tipped off to the scene along W. Court Street around 11 p.m. When our crew arrived on scene, we saw an ambulance, police cars, and a Greenville County forensics truck parked on the street, adjacent to a Wells Fargo bank.
We have reached out to public information officers for Greenville PD for details. As of writing, we have no confirmed details from them.
Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.