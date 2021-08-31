GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after a man was robbed of his car at gunpoint Monday night, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Police said around midnight, a victim was at the Legacy Haywood Apartments when they were approached by two men who had what looked to be a black gun with a green laser pointer.
The suspects demanded the victim's wallet, keys and car, according to police.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
This is an ongoing investigation.
