GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police are investigating a reported armed robbery that happened at a local discount store Wednesday evening.
Sgt. Jonathan Bragg with Greenville PD confirmed to FOX Carolina officers were investigating the scene at the Dollar Tree on E. North Street around 8:30 p.m. Details were limited, but so far Bragg says the suspect had a handgun and left on foot.
More details are forthcoming. Stay tuned for the latest from FOX Carolina.
