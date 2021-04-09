GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA)- Officials from the Greenville Police Department say they tracked an armed robbery suspect.
Officials say that the chase is took place near Laurens Road and Willy Taco.
The suspect is accused of armed robbery against an individual.
Officials say that they've identified the suspect and he is in custody. We will update this story as more detail emerge.
