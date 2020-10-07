GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said they are looking for a driver involved in hit-and-run with two small children in a stroller.
Greenville PD said at 1:38 p.m. on Wednesday, a white SUV turned left Gallivan street and then struck a stroller carrying two small children as it was being pushed through a crosswalk on North Main Street. The SUV then continued at high speed southbound on Main Street towards downtown.
Police have not been able to identify the driver yet. Police described the driver as a woman approximately 60 to 70 years old with a short bob haircut and large sunglasses.
Police said both children are unharmed.
If you have any information to help identify the driver please contact Greenville Police Department at 271-5333.
