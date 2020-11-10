GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department are trying to locate a person who has been missing for over a month.
Police said 52-year-old Jose Maximino Rivera was last seen on Pendleton Street on Sept. 1.
GPD described Maximino as 5’7, weighing 150 pounds with long brown, curly hair. He was last seen wearing a blue collared shirt.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Greenville Police Department immediately at 864-271-5333.
