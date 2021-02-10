GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the Greenville Police Department said a man was arrested by the U.S. Marshals task force for sex crimes with a minor.
According to the warrants, on Jan. 23, 26-year-old Tabari Lateef Shabazz Caudle met with a 15-year-old at her residence in Greenville. Caudle then provided the minor with alcohol and marijuana and performed sexual battery on the victim.
Officers charged Caudle with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, 2nd Degree.
Anyone with additional information related to his arrest is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
More news: Gov. Cooper says group 3 frontline workers to begin receiving vaccinations at end of Feb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.