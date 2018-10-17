GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say a man is behind bars after threatening an officer's life during an arrest Wednesday.
According to police, Billy Wood Jr. was approached by an officer after setting a plastic bag down by a dumpster on South Richardson Street. After he walked over to South Main Street, an officer stopped and made contact with him.
Wood was then restrained and placed under arrest for prior contempt of court. It was during this arrest he made threats against the officer's life.
Wood has since cleared that charge with a cash bond, but remains in jail for his original contempt charge along with damaging a vehicle.
He faces 30 consecutive days in jail for the damage to a vehicle charge, and no bond has been set for his contempt charge.
