GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville police officer is in the hospital after a collision Thursday evening.
Donnie Porter with GPD confirmed to FOX Carolina the collision happened around 10:10 p.m. Porter says reports indicate a civilian vehicle ran a stop sign and struck the GPD cruiser.
The officer was taken to an area hospital via EMS for evaluation, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
GPD and SCHP are on scene investigating.
FOX Carolina is on scene and working to get more information. Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.