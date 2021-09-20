GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Police Department said officers investigated a scene along W Park Avenue this morning.
Officers responded to the scene after a caller hung up while requesting EMS assistance. Once officers arrived in the area, they found no one in the house but noticed that the back door was open. The house was disturbed, and there was a trail of blood going out the door, according to officers.
While officers were investigating the scene, the male resident walked up and notified them that he'd been stabbed twice in the stomach. The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers.
The victim also told officers about a female resident that lived there and where they would find her. Officer located the female and charged her with public intoxication. Currently, she is being held pending a warrant request for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
