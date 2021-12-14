GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officers from the Greenville Police Department said they are searching for Trenton Burgess, a missing 10-year-old.
Officers said Burgess was last seen at around 10:00 p.m. tonight on Spartanburg Street. They believe he is wearing a white sleeveless t-shirt and shorts.
Officer described Burgess as 5 feet tall and around 60 pound.
Anyone with information regarding Burgess is asked to call 911.
