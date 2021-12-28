GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Police Department announced that officers are responding to a reported robbery at a Family Dollar on Pendleton Street.
Officers said they are still investigating the scene and will release more information once they learn more.
More news: Asheville PD: Officers responded to two reports of gunshots on Sunday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.