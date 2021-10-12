GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Schools said three students were taken to the hospital after a driver hit a school bus near Laurens Road and Dallas Road Tuesday morning.
Tim Waller from Greenville County Schools said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. The driver exited the BMW dealership and tried to turn left onto Laurens Road when they ran into the bus.
Three students were on the bus at the time of the crash. All three of them were taken to the hospital as a precaution, but all are ok, according to Waller.
The Greenville Police Department said the driver who hit the bus was charged with failure to yield. There is no other information concerning the driver.
