GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Police Department said one person was killed and another person was injured during a shooting along Nichol Street this morning.
Officers said they responded to reports of shots fired at 11:45 a.m. While the investigation is ongoing, officer said it appears that two people were shooting at each other and both of them were hit.
According to officers, one person passed away following the incident. The other person was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.
Earlier today, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said they were responding to the scene.
Coroner Park Evans said in a statement, "Deputy Coroners responded to 322 Nichol Street for reports of a gunshot victim. One person was pronounced dead on scene upon the arrival of paramedics. We are still in the early stages of this investigation and are working diligently to obtain more information. "
We will update this story as we learn more.
