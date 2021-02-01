GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville PD is responding to an apartment complex after receiving multiple calls for shots fired.
According to Lt. Alia Paramore, Greenville PD responded to an apartment complex along East North Street. Paramore confirmed one gunshot victim who has been taken to the hospital by EMS.
Greenville police are currently on scene.
This is all the information we have at this time.
Stay tuned for further updates.
