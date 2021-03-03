GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Greenville Police Department says a search is underway for a driver who fled from police in a stolen vehicle,
According to the police department, a driver stole a car and led police on a chase starting on Quest Lane in Greenville. The driver then ditched the car and led officers on a foot chase.
The police department says they don't know how many people are with the driver at this time.
Dispatch says the Greenville County Sheriff's Office is assisting GPD.
Officials working the pursuit say one suspect is in custody.
FOX Carolina crews are currently on the way to the scene.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
