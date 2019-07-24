GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said three people were arrested after a chase involving a stolen Ford F-150 Wednesday afternoon, and that one of them was wanted for trying to kill a Clemson city police officer.
Officers were responding to reports of the stolen truck on Parkins Mill Road and Cleveland Street when they spotted the vehicle and a chase ensued.
Police said three people bailed out of the F-150 along Parkins Mill Road and the pickup rolled into a patrol car, causing minor damage.
Police continued to chase the suspects on foot. An officer was able to apprehend the driver and provide a description of the other two passengers. They quickly captured the female passenger, and then a K9 found the male passenger.
The truck was reported stolen from York County.
On Thursday, GPD released the names of all three suspects captured:
- Matthew James Arneson, 28, of Duncan
- James Robert Hutson, 29, of Greenville
- Kirsten Meece, 29, of Anderson
Arneson faces a slew of charges, the most severe involving attempted murder of a police officer. GPD says Arneson has a warrant from Pickens County for attempted murder of a Clemson city police officer. According to Pickens County sheriff Rick Clark, Clemson police were chasing Arneson several months ago. The chase left the city and ventured into county jurisdiction, but Arneson reportedly backed into a Clemson officer's car, warranting the attempted murder charge.
Clark says Arneson didn't show up for court, prompting a judge to issue a bench warrant for his arrest.
We've reached out to Clemson police for more information.
Arneson''s other charges are as follows:
- Possession of a stolen vehicle (Greenville PD)
- Driving Under Suspension, 3rd offense (Greenville PD)
- Failure to stop for blue lights (Greenville PD)
- Interfering with a police officer (Greenville PD)
- Reckless driving (Greenville PD)
- Unlawful carry of a weapon (Fountain Inn PD)
- Drug possession (Fountain Inn PD)
- False information to police (Fountain Inn PD)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia (Fountain Inn PD)
- Carrying a weapon (Fountain Inn PD)
Hutson was charged with interfering with a police officer and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also was charged with a weapons violation by an escapee from the U.S. Marshals service.
Meece was also charged with interfering with a police officer along with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.