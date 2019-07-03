GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say a fun day at the pool took a sour turn for one family after thieves stole a purse from their car.
Officers say the family was spending the day at a local pool, but found out thieves had smashed a car window and snatched the purse from inside. GPD says the two suspects used the stolen cards at multiple locations minutes after being taken.
GPD posted photos of the suspects to their Facebook page. Anyone who knows them or has information on the theft should call GPD or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME. Tips sent in to Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.
Police also remind citizens that valuables should be hidden inside a car or removed, and doors should be locked when leaving vehicles unattended.
