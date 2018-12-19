GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say a pizza delivery employee was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday evening after being flagged down by someone.
According to GPD, the initial call came in at 8:11 p.m. on Lydia Street. Officers were told that the driver was flagged down on Lydia Street and approached by a man. At that point, the driver told officers the suspect showed a handgun and demanded cash from the driver.
The driver then gave him an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot.
GPD says the suspect was described as a man with facial hair, standing about 5 feet 10 inches or 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie and jeans. He is believed to be aged 30-40 years old.
GPD and deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office continue to search as of writing.
Anyone with information should call police.
