GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say an armed robber got away with cash after flashing a gun at a clerk Saturday evening.
Greenville police say the armed robbery was reported just after 7:40 p.m. at the Millennium Gas station on Laurens Road. Police say the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash when the suspect showed the handgun.
The suspect, described as a heavy-set black male, was wearing a sweat suit and a red bandana over his face. He was seen driving a gray sedan and heading on Laurens Road towards Mauldin.
GPD says no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on the suspect should call GPD at 864-271-5333.
