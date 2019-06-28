GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous, and who is tied to a string of crimes in the area, and our own reports indicate he's accused of crimes in western NC as well.
GPD says 29-year-old Travis Shaqwann Fair has 17 warrants out for various offenses, including grand larceny, safe cracking, and several burglaries. He's also wanted for a dozen crimes in Greenville County.
Anyone with information as to where Fair is should contact police or leave an anonymous tip at 23-CRIME. Tipsters can possibly receive a cash reward.
