GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police deployed K9 units as they searched for an armed robbery suspect Friday night.
Sgt. Jonathan Bragg tells FOX Carolina the armed robbery at the Stop-N-Go gas station on E. North Street was called in at 10:05 p.m. He says the suspect entered the station with a firearm and demanded cash. The suspect ended up getting away with an undetermined amount of cash.
Bragg confirmed the K9 teams were combing through the Overbrook community to look for the suspect.
He later released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who appears to be wearing a black hoodie, black mask, gloves, navy sweatpants, and light brown shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to call Greenville PD or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.