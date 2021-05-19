GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing endangered woman.
According to GPD, 29-year-old Sarah Ashley Denney was last heard from on May 7.
Denney is described by police as 5’4 with hazel eyes. She is considered endangered and in need of her medication.
Greenville Police are asking anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of Sarah Denney to call 23-CRIME.
