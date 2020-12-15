GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in an unsolved murder investigation from 2019.
According to Greenville PD, around 6 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2019, police were called to Shaw Street where they found 55-year-old Roger Taylor Belton deceased.
Police say Belton sustained multiple gunshot wounds and had been dead for approximately 15 hours before police found him.
GPD mentioned that at the time, the building on Shaw Street where Belton was found was under renovation and was not being occupied by residents. Detectives have spoken to several individuals since Belton’s death; however, none of the information they have received has led to an arrest.
Police said Belton, who was homeless and used a walker, was known to other individuals in the community as “Pops” and “Old Timer.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
PREVIOUS STORY: Police ask for public's help as they continue to investigate Greenville man's death
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.