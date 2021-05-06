GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public's help with information on an apartment shooting from Wednesday night.
According to Greenville PD, at approximately 11:53 p.m., police responded to the Palisades at the Park Apartment complex on Mauldin Road for one gunshot victim.
Police say detectives are actively working leads.
Anyone with information is asked to call 23-CRIME.
