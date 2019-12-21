GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say nobody was injured after shots rang out at a local apartment complex late Friday night.
GPD reports officers were called to Stonesthrow Apartments on Century Circle. Once on scene, they found shell casings along with a damaged vehicle. Further investigation revealed a bullet had gone into an apartment. Officers who performed a welfare check reported no injuries from the bullet.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.