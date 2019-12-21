GENERIC - Shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say nobody was injured after shots rang out at a local apartment complex late Friday night.

GPD reports officers were called to Stonesthrow Apartments on Century Circle. Once on scene, they found shell casings along with a damaged vehicle. Further investigation revealed a bullet had gone into an apartment. Officers who performed a welfare check reported no injuries from the bullet.

The investigation is ongoing.

