(GREENVILLE, SC/FOX Carolina)
The Greenville Police Department said a viral social media post about a "human trafficking" incident at a local mall is not true.
Officers said they were made aware of the post on Wednesday after it was widely shared.
In the post, the author indicates an unknown male approached her as if he knew her and hugged her.
"Officers have since spoken with the female involved and believe that the actions of the male-while inappropriate-were not an attempt to lure or harm her," Greenville PD said in a Facebook post.
The post continued, "So, no, this incident isn't considered to be an act of 'kidnapping' or 'human trafficking' as had been suggested."
Police said anyone who feels threatened should call 911 immediately.
