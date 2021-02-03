GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say they've arrested the man they say shot two people at a local apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.
According to Lt. Alia Paramore, police were dispatched to Velo Verdae Apartments on Verdae Boulevard near Laurens Road.
FOX Carolina crews were told there are two gunshot victims. Both victims were transported to the hospital with unknown conditions. Lt. Paramore confirmed the victims were a man and a woman. She later confirmed to FOX Carolina a male suspect was identified, located, and taken into custody shortly after. Charges are pending, and there is no further threat to the community.
The condition of the victims was not known as of writing.
The apartment complex's management sent out the following statement to residents:
There has been an incident that has occurred in our community. We ask that everyone stay inside their apartment homes for the time being. We are unaware of any further details at this time but will update the community as we learn more.
Camperdown Academy schools officials said the school went on a partial lockdown which means the doors were locked and no one was allowed in or out. The school confirmed it is no longer on lockdown.
