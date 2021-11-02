GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Police Department said they detained a suspect after a fatal shooting that killed one victim at Park at Sorrento Apartments on Tuesday night.
Officers said they responded to the area for a possible shooting. When they arrived, officers located a victim inside an apartment who had sustained a gunshot wound.
According to officers, the victim was transported to the hospital, where they sadly passed away.
Officer said they detained a suspect following the incident, but the investigation is ongoing.
Earlier, The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that they were responding to the scene.
