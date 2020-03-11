GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say a suspect driving a stolen pickup truck is on the lam after evading capture Wednesday afternoon.
A viewer sent video to FOX Carolina of the incident, showing a red newer-model Ford F-150 at the intersection of E. North Street and N. Church Street around 5 p.m. The video shows the suspect driver initially boxed in by a Greenville PD cruiser, only to escape through a gap between the cruiser and another car.
GPD confirmed it was a vehicle pursuit, and that the truck backed into another officer's patrol vehicle before fleeing the scene. The chase was ultimately called off and no arrests have been made.
If you have information on this, give police a call.
