GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Greenville Police Department arrested an armed robbery suspect after a police chase on Woodruff Road.
According to the police department, early Monday morning, officers responded to an armed robbery at the Home Depot on Woodruff Road. The suspect stole several items, estimating over $1000, and fled in a car.
Greenville PD say an officer later located the suspect and attempted to stop the car, however, the suspect fled and led police on a chase. The suspect drove to a dead-end, fled on foot, and was later captured.
Police say the suspect has been charged with the following:
- Armed Robbery
- Unlawful Carry of a Pistol
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine 2nd Offense
- Failure to Stop for Blue Lights
- Reckless Driving
- Driving Under Suspension 2nd Offense
Greenville PD has not yet released the identity of the suspect.
Stay tuned for more updates.
More news: Crews on scene of fire blocking traffic on Poinsett Highway in Cherrydale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.