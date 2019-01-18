GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police officers say two suspects need to face the music after they say the duo stole a prized Les Paul guitar.
On Friday, GPD posted to Facebook that two men forced their way into a home on Anderson Street near the downtown area and stole the instrument.
However, thanks to surveillance footage, they say they have active arrest warrants for one sour-noted suspect, who they've identified as 18-year-old Jaquan Mikal Burnside of Piedmont. GPD now has an active arrest warrant on Burnside for 1st Degree burglary, and he remains at-large as of writing.
Police are asking for help in finding Burnside along with finding his accomplice. Surveillance footage shows the other suspect wore a hoodie and eyeglasses, which they released on Facebook.
Anyone who has information on Burnside or his currently-unidentified accomplice should call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463) or by calling Det. Motz at 864-467-5195.
