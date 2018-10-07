GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville Police are asking for the public's help to identify two armed robbery suspects.
Police said the robbery occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
According to officers, the victim was waiting for a cab at the QuickTrip on Rutherford Street when he was offered a ride by two individuals. The victim accepted the offer due to the long wait time for the cab.
Instead of taking the victim home, police said the suspects forced the victim out of the car at Grace Street and McCall Street at gunpoint. The suspects took the victim's wallet, shoes and cell phone, officers said.
The victim was able to walk to the QuickTrip on Academy Street and call police.
According to police, the male and female suspects were driving a red sedan.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
