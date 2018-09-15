GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - He had an airsoft gun, a badge, and a convincing wardrobe. But Greenville police say Corey Moore was no man of the law.

According to the actual law enforcement officers with GPD, Moore was spotted in the downtown area Thursday in a convincing getup: black polo shirt, green tactical pants, even an exposed badge hanging from a chain on his neck. Combat-like boots and a full gun belt with a firearm on the side completed the look, featuring a portable radio, OC spray, and handcuffs with keys.

But when police questioned him, Moore couldn't verify he was a credentialed officer, and admitted the gun on his belt was a toy. Another twist in this case: the badge he wore simply read "private investigator".

Moore was arrested and booked on nuisance conduct. All of his gear was taken into property and evidence.

Greenville police say that tryouts for GPD's SWAT are happening in the coming months, but only sworn officers with the department can try out.