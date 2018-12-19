GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police officers say a local teen was able to easily steal a resident's car from their home, but officers warn this could be avoided easily.
Police arrested 18-year-old Terrance Glover on Tuesday and charged him with auto theft. According to GPD, he stole an unattended and running car from the home.
In an Instagram post, GPD says the owner started the truck and went back inside, only to hear squealing and a trash can being hit. They saw the truck speed off moments later. A description of the truck went out to officers, and three of them were able to arrest Glover.
While Glover was caught quickly and the car reunited with its rightful owner, GPD says this is only the latest of several instances in recent weeks.
GPD reminds residents that leaving your car running and unattended is illegal, and makes your car an easy target for auto theft. Officers also say criminals use these cars to commit other crimes after the initial auto theft, raising the stakes even more.
RUNNING, UNATTENDED STOLEN VEHICLE: This winter, the Greenville Police Department has been responding to several incidents where vehicle owners have turned on their vehicles in the morning, left them unattended and returned to their houses, only to find their vehicles stolen when they went back outside. Not only is this against the law in South Carolina, it is also a very preventable crime. Tuesday morning, Ofc. Franco responded to a situation just like this, where someone started their truck and left it running and unattended, only to hear tires squealing, a trashcan hit, and see the vehicle speeding away just minutes later. After receiving a description of the stolen truck over the radio, Ofc. Hughes located it and arrested 18-year-old Terrence Glover for auto theft with the help of officers Franco, League, Couch and Newman. This was a situation where the GPD was able to quickly recover the stolen vehicle, but only with extensive police resources being used. This could have been prevented if the car was not left running and unattended. We’re urging the public to help us in being proactive crime fighters by not leaving vehicles running and unattended with the keys inside. #gvlpd
GPD officer Cole Fertitta says auto theft knows no bounds and no zip code.
"It doesn't matter what neighborhood you live in, it could happen anywhere," said Fertitta.
The best way to prevent auto theft in your own driveway? Stay with your car while the engine is on.
