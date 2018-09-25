Greenville PD to use drones as new crime fighting tool

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Police Department will add a new crime fighting tool to its force. They are called UMA's, unmanned aircraft systems, but most know them as drones.
Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller said he can think of countless cases where a drone could have helped his officers during a life-threatening moment.
"That information projected back to us can help us save lives, it can also help us respond more effectively and more efficiently," Chief Miller said.
Officers said it's a device that will be helpful in almost every situation; including natural disasters, active shooters, crime scene analysis, missing person cases, the list goes on.
"A grant in the amount of $34,796 from the US Department of Justice Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) will be used to help purchase Unmanned Aircraft Systems and required peripheral equipment necessary to enhance the public safety mission of the Police Department," Greenville City Council states.
"It would help not only to locate the individual but also to gather evidence. If the individuals are running and may throw a weapon or evidence on top of a roof, drone footage would be able to locate that and help officers confiscate that property into evidence," Donnie Porter with the Greenville Police Department said.
Miller said thanks to the grant, the force will be able to use these drones as early as springtime.
