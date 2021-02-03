GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Greenville PD are responding to a shooting at an apartment complex on Verdae Boulevard.
According to Lt. Alia Paramore, police were dispatched to Velo Verdae Apartments on Verdae Boulevard near Laurens Road.
FOX Carolina crews were told there are two gunshot victims. Both victims were transported to the hospital with unknown conditions.
Greenville PD says active track is underway for the suspect along Henderson Road, Wembley Road, Carolina Avenue and the Gower Estates area with K9 officers.
The apartment complex's management sent out the following statement to residents:
There has been an incident that has occurred in our community. We ask that everyone stay inside their apartment homes for the time being. We are unaware of any further details at this time but will update the community as we learn more.
Greenville PD is currently on scene.
Stay tuned as we learn more.
More news: Suspect charged in shooting homicide in Laurens along Spring St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.