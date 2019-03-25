Greenville Peace Center announces 2019-2020 Broadway show season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Greenville Peace Center has officially released it's lineup for the 2019-2020 Broadway season with a record of 11 shows.
The season offers journeys of hope and wonder, characters who display unwavering faith and perseverance, music that sparks pure imagination, and stories that last from generation to generation.
The Peace Center also announced the following 2020-2021 season will feature Wicked and Hamilton's anticipated return.
Subscribers from the 2019-2020 season will have first access to tickets when they renew their subscription for the 2020-2021 season, officials say.
The 2019-2020 Broadway season includes:
The Band's Visit
Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Once on This Island
Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady
Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
CATS
Jesus Christ Superstar
Disney's Aladdin
Beautiful - The Carole King Musical
Les Misérables
