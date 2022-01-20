GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Planning Commission has voted six to one in favor of the Village of Greenville small area plan.
The small area plan is specifically an area of about 20 acres that is centered around the businesses on Pendleton Street.
The city wants a study to look into how future economic development will bolster the area and provide a mix use development for the village and surrounding residential neighborhoods.
