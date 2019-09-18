Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Emergency crews are on scene of an accident on Pleasantburg Drive near Wade Hampton Boulevard.
We've been told by Greenville Police that a 13-year-old child was hit near the the Landscapers Supply located on Pleasantburg Drive near Mallory Drive.
According to police, the child was walking his 8-year-old sister to the bus stop when the accident happened around 7 :00 a.m.
Police say a possible road rage incident involving a PT Cruiser and a silver sedan, possibly a Honda, led up to the accident. Police say the PT Cruiser lost control, went up on the sidewalk and hit the 13-year-old, throwing him into the roadway. According to officers, the silver sedan fled the scene.
Police say both the child and driver of the PT Cruiser were taken to the hospital. No word on either persons condition at this time.
Police say the collision also damaged power lines resulting in a power loss in the immediate vicinity. Duke Energy is working to restore the power, but officers say the process may be delayed as police continue to investigate.
We reached out to the coroner's office who said they had not been called to the scene.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the other driver or the location of the silver sedan is asked to call GPD at 864-271-5333.
