GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said five arrests were made for a total of six charges during the protests at the Confederate Monument in Springwood Cemetery on August 1.
PHOTOS: Protesters, counterprotesters gather at Confederate statue in downtown Greenville
Black Lives Matter held a protest calling for the monument to be removed and a group of counter-protesters, many carrying Confederate flags, gathered as well to show their support for the monument being left where it is.
Police moved the two groups apart during the demonstrations.
Further details on those arrests will be forthcoming, police said.
MORE: Tensions rise at protest over Confederate monument in downtown Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.