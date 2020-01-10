GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Ten lucky Upstate children will get to go on a National Championship themed shopping spree with a team of Greenville's finest on Friday, January 10th, according to a press release.
Academy Sports of Greenville will be hosting ten children from the police department's mentoring program; each will get their own $100 gift card to purchase their Clemson merchandise in anticipation of the big game.
Each child will be matched with their own 'team' of GPD officers and store employees to help them shop.
In addition to the shopping spree, Academy Sports will reportedly present Greenville Police Department with a $1,000 donation for the Cops on the Court program.
According to the city, "Cops on the Court is an innovative, interactive basketball program in which Greenville Police Department officers, dressed in gym clothes, play basketball with community youth in an effort to improve community relationships and provide mentoring to at-risk youth."
MORE NEWS - Clemson Tigers arrive at GSP for flight to New Orleans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.