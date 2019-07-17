Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department and the Greenville City Fire Department will be collecting toys this week for kids at the Shriners Hospital for Children.
According to a Facebook post by the GPD, the toys will be given to children undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Donations can be dropped off this Friday, July 19 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. across the street from 880 East Stone Avenue. Police say the location will be easy to spot, "just look for the 10-ft inflatable Santa and lots of Police and Fire vehicles with lights flashing!"
Organizers ask that you please only bring new toys for the children.
The Greenville Police hopes their Christmas in July toy drive will help put smiles on the faces of these children.
More news: Coroner: Driver who died in crossover crash along I-26 east in Newberry County identified
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.