GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Greenville police Chief Ken Miller announced an arrest in the Julie Valentine Case.
"Julie Valentine" was the name police gave to a newborn baby girl found dead in a Kenmore vacuum cleaner box in a field off Verdae Boulevard back in February, 1990. The box was covered with bedding and rags.
Autopsy results indicated the baby girl had been born alive and may have lived several days before her body was found.
Julie Valentine went on to become a symbol for child abuse prevention in Greenville County, and the namesake of the Julie Valentine Center, a Greenville-based nonprofit that helps victims of sexual assault and child abuse.
Julie Valentine's case went unsolved for 29 years until Miller announced Thursday that baby Julie's mother had been arrested.
Brook Graham, 53, of Hampden Drive in Greenville is now charged with homicide by child abuse.
Graham was arrested Wednesday and denied bond during a hearing Wednesday night. A circuit judge will make a decision on bond at a later time
TRACKING DOWN THE SUSPECT
Miller said investigators reviewed Sears' vacuum order history and found that Graham and her boyfriend from 1990 had purchased the same model vaccum as that listed on the box Julie was found in.
Graham and the boyfriend also lived in close proximity to the site where the body was dumped at the time.
Miller said DNA testing revealed Graham's former boyfriend was Julie's father.
After identifying the father, investigators secured a warrant to obtain saliva from Graham. Graham was brought to the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday and the DNA sample was obtained. Graham was then arrested.
According to the arrest warrant, Graham was the only person Julie's father was in a relationship with at the time.
The investigation is ongoing and Miller said other charges are possible.
Police said the same forensic genealogy investigation methods used to solve the Jenny Zitricki case were used in this case.
GRAHAM HAS LONG CRIMINAL HISTORY
A SLED check revealed Graham has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1983, when Greenville police charged her with breach of trust. She had a number of other arrests for fraudulent checks, financial transaction card fraud, breach of trust, and a court charge of lynching - second degree in a 2001 case. Graham's last arrest was in 2006 when Greenville County deputies charged her with three counts of forgery.
Below is Graham's booking photo from the 2006 arrest.
JULIE VALENTINE CENTER STATEMENT
Shauna Galloway-Williams, the Julie Valentine Center's Executive Director, issued a statement on Facebook Thursday after police announced an arrest in the case.
In addition to thanking police and reflecting on all of the things Julie was never given the chance to experience, Galloway-Williams also issued a challenge to readers, to not ask "why," but instead ask "what can I do?"
Below is the full statement.
I can’t tell you how many times I have said, “We may never know who Julie Valentine's parents are."
Today, although we have answered the question of who her parents are, we still have so many unanswered questions including the question of why. Although today we feel some satisfaction, closure, justice, at the same time we grieve. We grieve the loss of what could have been, all the firsts that Julie Valentine was never able to experience: the joy swinging on a swing, sliding down a slide, laughing, singing, dancing. This is the complicated nature of abuse, the wondering of what life could’ve been like if only… We ask the question of why, as If there is any explanation that would explain such a horrific act. This is the question we all have when a child is abused.
Today, I challenge each of us to not ask "Why", but instead ask "What can I do?"
We may never be able to answer the question of why this happened, but we know that together we can honor Julie Valentine everyday with simple acts of kindness, service and love for every member of the Greenville Community.
Thank you to Chief Miller and the Greenville Police Department for their dedication to seeking justice for Julie Valentine. Their work on this case sends a message of hope for justice and closure for victims. It was an honor to be with two of the original investigators, Bush Banton and Terry Christie, as we all shared the news with our community.
Shauna Galloway-Williams, Executive Director
Galloway-Williams also included a photo of the Julie Valentine memorial sculpture in Cleveland Park.
