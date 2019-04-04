Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Greenville police Chief Ken Miller announced an arrest in the Julie Valentine Case.
"Julie Valentine" was the name police gave to a baby girl found dead in a box in a field off Verdae Boulevard back in February, 1990.
Julie Valentine went on to become a symbol for child abuse prevention in Greenville County, and the namesake of the Julie Valentine Center, a Greenville-based nonprofit that helps victims of sexual assault and child abuse.
Julie Valentine's case went unsolved for 29 years until Miller announced Thursday that baby Julie's mother had been arrested.
Brook Graham, 53, is charged with homicide by child abuse
Miller said DNA led police to Julie's father, who then led investigators to Graham.
