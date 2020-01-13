Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Greenville Police Department say they've arrested an elderly man in connection to an early morning bank robbery along Pleasantburg Drive.
According to police, the suspect entered the Bank of America at 498 South Pleasantburg Drive around 9:36 a.m. with a gun demanding money.
Thankfully, police say no one was injured in the incident.
The suspect, now identified as 86-year-old Gilbert Paul Ware, left the property with the stolen cash. However, he was located and arrested shortly after at South Pleasantburg and E. Antrim Drive during a felony traffic stop.
Police were able to recover the firearm used during the robbery, as well as all money taken.
They've charged Ware with bank robbery, however more charges are expected.
More news: Warm and soggy weather expected over the next few days
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.