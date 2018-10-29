Greenville, S.C (Fox Carolina) -- Greenville Police responded to an anonymous complaint on Saturday, that a white male was flashing a hand gun at a car wash on Haywood Road in Greenville.
The caller stated that a white male with short hair was arguing with employees and waving his handgun.
Officers say when they arrived, they spoke with the employees to gather more information on the suspect, later identified as Thomas Connelly, who said the suspect was wearing a backward hat and had a gun on his waistband.
Police said they located Connelly, and when searched, located a loaded, silver, revolver, which was secured by officers.
Connelly has a previous conviction of second degree violence, and therefore can not legally possess a firearm.
The gun was taken and he was put into custody. Connelly was charged with unlawful carry, and taken to Greenville County Detention Center.
