GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said a man was arrested after he was accused of groping a woman on a Greenlink bus Wednesday evening.
Police said they were called to 100 W, McBee Avenue Wednesday evening after the victim reported the assault to a Greenlink employee.
The victim said a man sat next to her on the bus and tried to strike up a conversation. The victim ignored the man but said he became aggressive and groped her. When she got up to leave the bus, the victim said the man inappropriately touched her again.
The woman alerted the Greenlink employee, who then confronted the man, but the man denied the accusation and got off the bus.
Police were given a description and were able to track down the suspect nearby.
The suspect was identified as Ronnie Bernard Burton, 28, of Juanita Court in Greenville.
Police said Burton was arrested and charged.
